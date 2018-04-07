BB&T Securities LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,521,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 858,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $250,680.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,487.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,857 shares of company stock worth $1,953,548 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20,863.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

