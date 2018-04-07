BCAP (BCAP) Market Capitalization Hits $26.85 Million

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, BCAP has traded flat against the US dollar. BCAP has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BCAP token can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00681317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00183681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00055269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BCAP

BCAP was first traded on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. The official website for BCAP is blockchain.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

BCAP Token Trading

BCAP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase BCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

