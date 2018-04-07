Bechtle (BC8) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €74.00 ($91.36) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €62.50 ($77.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.50 ($84.57).

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.15 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.20 ($80.49). 68,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €48.83 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €75.40 ($93.09).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and roll-out, system integration, IT services and training, cloud, and IT operation services.

