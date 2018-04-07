Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 420,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3,067.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

