Begbies Traynor (BEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on May 10th

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BEG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 64 ($0.90). 105,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,592. Begbies Traynor has a twelve month low of GBX 47.31 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 74 ($1.04) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

About Begbies Traynor

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

