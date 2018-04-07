Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (BGNE) CFO Sells 10,872 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $1,707,665.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Howard Liang sold 40,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $6,410,800.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,833.94, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 0.23. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the third quarter worth $33,744,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the third quarter worth $4,912,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

