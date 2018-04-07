Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $892,000 in Citigroup (C)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 212.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 464,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 101,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $178,131.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

