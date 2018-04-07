Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase currently has a GBX 4,100 ($57.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($51.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,716 ($52.16) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($55.17) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,759.70 ($52.78).

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 35 ($0.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,166 ($44.44). The company had a trading volume of 334,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($37.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,805 ($53.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

