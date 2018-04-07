Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/benefitfocus-bnft-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-updated-updated.html.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.