Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Benefitfocus to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.29, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.94. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 473,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

