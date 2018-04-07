Prudential Public (PUK) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,552.73, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.9068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential Public by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

