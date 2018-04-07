Interserve (LON:IRV) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Berenberg Bank

Interserve (LON:IRV) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.68) to GBX 95 ($1.33) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRV. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.74) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.97) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.53) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Interserve to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.61) to GBX 130 ($1.82) in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 122.83 ($1.72).

Interserve stock opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.17) on Friday. Interserve has a one year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 249.75 ($3.51).

Interserve Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

