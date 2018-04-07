Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (CWR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

LON CWR traded up GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12.10 ($0.17). 833,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,765. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 8.14 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.22).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a fuel cell technology that converts fuel directly into electrical power. It provides its products for use in the combined heat and power for commercial and residential buildings; and power for data centers and range extension for electric vehicles.

