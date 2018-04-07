Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870,751.38, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

