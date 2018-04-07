Berry Global Group (BERY) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Global Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7645873795652 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Berry Global Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.05. 564,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $7,244.86, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Paula A. Sneed purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Berry Global Group (BERY) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/berry-global-group-bery-earning-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.