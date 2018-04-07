BestChain Hits One Day Volume of $232.00 (CRYPTO:BEST)

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 23rd. BestChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BestChain has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00664386 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003479 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00096332 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028200 BTC.

BestChain Profile

BestChain (BEST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain. The official website for BestChain is bestchain.hol.es.

Buying and Selling BestChain

BestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase BestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BestChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

