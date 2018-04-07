BetaCoin (CRYPTO:BET) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. BetaCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One BetaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032418 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00109043 BTC.

BetaCoin Coin Profile

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info.

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

