Bezop (BEZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,639.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $3,639.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00675047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178268 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055383 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,634,684 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

