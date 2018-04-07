BHP Billiton (BHP) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised BHP Billiton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Billiton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs raised BHP Billiton from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised BHP Billiton from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.37.

Shares of BHP Billiton stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,412.64, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. BHP Billiton has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,421,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146,127 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BHP Billiton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in BHP Billiton by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 949,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 650,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BHP Billiton (BHP) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bhp-billiton-bhp-upgraded-by-societe-generale-to-buy.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.