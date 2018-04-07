BHP Billiton (BLT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLT. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,400 ($19.65) to GBX 1,405 ($19.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($20.07) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($22.60) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($20.77) to GBX 1,650 ($23.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.23) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,474.68 ($20.70).

BHP Billiton stock traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,388.80 ($19.49). The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of GBX 1,103 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($23.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

