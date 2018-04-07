BidaskClub Downgrades Horizon Pharma (HZNP) to Sell

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

HZNP stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Horizon Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2,306.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $274.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,279,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,433,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 1,167,722 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,826,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 958,414 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $7,443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 1,865.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 378,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Downgrades Horizon Pharma (HZNP) to Sell” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bidaskclub-downgrades-horizon-pharma-hznp-to-sell.html.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.