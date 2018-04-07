Landec (LNDC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Landec in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Landec stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.34, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bidaskclub-downgrades-landec-lndc-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.