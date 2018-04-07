BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $938.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,550. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

