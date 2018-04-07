Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.75. 31,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 1-year low of $168.54 and a 1-year high of $249.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,659.03, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

