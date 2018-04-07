Insmed (INSM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

INSM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 946,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,076. Insmed has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,591.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 140.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,960,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,830,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,159,000 after acquiring an additional 817,915 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its position in Insmed by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 498,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $9,210,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,249,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases segment. Its lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

