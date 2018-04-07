ServiceSource (SREV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SREV. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ServiceSource in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceSource currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of SREV opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. ServiceSource has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $339.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.00.

ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ServiceSource had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ServiceSource’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ServiceSource will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServiceSource by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceSource by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ServiceSource by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ServiceSource by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ServiceSource by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bidaskclub-lowers-servicesource-srev-to-buy-updated.html.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.