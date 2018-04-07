Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8,884.71, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.84 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $7,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Trimble by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,922 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 349,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

