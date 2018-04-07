American Public Education (APEI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $700.73, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $780,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Public Education by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bidaskclub-upgrades-american-public-education-apei-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.