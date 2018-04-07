Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Gr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Gr presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Gr has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,025.30, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Gr had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $88.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Gr will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Cifu sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $812,248.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,085.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,649. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Gr during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Gr by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 99.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Gr Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

