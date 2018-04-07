Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Big 5 Sporting Goods’ earnings. Big 5 Sporting Goods posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $242.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. 421,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $159.54, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $210,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $126,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $506,390 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 3,976.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

