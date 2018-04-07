Big Lots (BIG) CEO David J. Campisi Sells 20,657 Shares of Stock

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Big Lots stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $1,867.09, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Big Lots (BIG) CEO David J. Campisi Sells 20,657 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/big-lots-big-ceo-david-j-campisi-sells-20657-shares-of-stock.html.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.