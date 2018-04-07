BigUp Hits Market Cap of $376,155.00 (CRYPTO:BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, BigUp has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $376,155.00 and $97.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00135618 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017999 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011644 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005684 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.