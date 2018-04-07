BioCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.94 Million (CRYPTO:BIO)

BioCoin (CURRENCY:BIO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One BioCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, BioCoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. BioCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $61,791.00 worth of BioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00672437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177969 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BioCoin Coin Profile

BioCoin’s total supply is 819,411,109 coins and its circulating supply is 620,429,459 coins. BioCoin’s official website is biocoin.bio. BioCoin’s official Twitter account is @biocoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BioCoin

BioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy BioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.