BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Sells $122,483.53 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,579.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,119 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $169,774.28.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $366,475.20.

On Friday, March 9th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $244,863.08.

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. 1,284,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13,856.89, a P/E ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,497,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,287 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

