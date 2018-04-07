Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Sells 3,818 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $320,253.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, George Eric Davis sold 3,350 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $272,522.50.

On Monday, March 5th, George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $166,379.20.

On Thursday, February 1st, George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $13,934.36, a PE ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 73,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

