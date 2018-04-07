BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,850,578.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 262,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,372. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.51, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

