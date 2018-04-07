Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Announces Dividend of GBX 25

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) announced a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.35) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BVXP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,490 ($34.95). 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 26.51 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($41.41).

Separately, FinnCap increased their price target on shares of Bioventix from GBX 2,600 ($36.50) to GBX 2,650 ($37.20) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bioventix-bvxp-plans-gbx-25-dividend-updated.html.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC, a biotechnology company, manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in diagnostics applications. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for the clinical diagnostics market for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiovascular, drugs of abuse, fertility testing, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.