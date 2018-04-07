Bioverativ (BIVV) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioverativ earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5929889357883 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bioverativ to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

NASDAQ BIVV remained flat at $$104.98 on Friday. Bioverativ has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bioverativ had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. analysts predict that Bioverativ will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bioverativ (BIVV) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bioverativ-bivv-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioverativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioverativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.