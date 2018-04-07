BitAlphaCoin (BAC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

BitAlphaCoin (CURRENCY:BAC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BitAlphaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BitAlphaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitAlphaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitAlphaCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005066 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitAlphaCoin Profile

BitAlphaCoin (BAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2015. BitAlphaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bitalphacoin. BitAlphaCoin’s official website is bitalphacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW Phase Duration: 150,000 blocks “

Buying and Selling BitAlphaCoin

BitAlphaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase BitAlphaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAlphaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitAlphaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

