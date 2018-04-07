BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $273.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BitBar has a market cap of $489,716.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBar has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.28 or 0.00189987 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.00 or 3.41438000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 36,883 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

