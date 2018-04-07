BitBean Price Tops $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BitBean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. BitBean has a total market cap of $58.75 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBean has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032355 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00649004 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011141 BTC.

PX (PX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitBean Coin Profile

BitBean (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. BitBean’s official website is www.bitbean.org. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. BitBean’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

BitBean Coin Trading

BitBean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase BitBean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBean using one of the exchanges listed above.

