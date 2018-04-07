bitBTC Market Capitalization Tops $355,035.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, bitBTC has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. bitBTC has a market cap of $355,035.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitBTC token can currently be purchased for about $8,448.70 or 1.20483000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00679157 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178410 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitBTC

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

