Bitcedi (BXC) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Bitcedi has a market capitalization of $51,295.00 and $45.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcedi coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcedi has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000593 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi Profile

Bitcedi (CRYPTO:BXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. The official website for Bitcedi is bitcedi.org. Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcedi

Bitcedi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcedi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcedi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcedi using one of the exchanges listed above.

