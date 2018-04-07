Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $530.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $530.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,983,473 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.