BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $96,559.00 and approximately $469.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.02449350 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006336 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2016. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is not presently possible to purchase BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

