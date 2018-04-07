Bitcoin Planet Price Up 61.8% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $105,248.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.04309900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00729742 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00075403 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00056480 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032096 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 6,821,698 coins and its circulating supply is 6,323,098 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

