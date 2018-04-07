BitDegree (BDG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,828.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $5,828.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00673470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree was first traded on November 28th, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,569,198 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

