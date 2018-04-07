Bitpark Coin (BPC) Market Capitalization Tops $660,555.00

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Bitpark Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitpark Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitpark Coin has a total market cap of $660,555.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00679834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitpark Coin Profile

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitpark Coin is bitpark.net. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_.

Bitpark Coin Token Trading

Bitpark Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Bitpark Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpark Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitpark Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

