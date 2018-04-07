BitSend Market Cap Reaches $8.84 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $49,487.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00006902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.32 or 0.04392350 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011903 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,735,100 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

