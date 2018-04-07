BitSend Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,797.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $9.68 million and $117,797.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.04376700 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001350 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012655 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013439 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,740,675 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to purchase BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

